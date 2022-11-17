Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $131.22 million and $4.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.06 or 0.00060893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00236502 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00087810 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,047,625 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.