Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Down 3.8 %

HKXCY opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

