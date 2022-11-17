Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Update

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. 3,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,553. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.