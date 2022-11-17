Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 13,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 367,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.63.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
