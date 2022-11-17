Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 13,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 367,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,281,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 366,308 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,455,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 64,176 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,069,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after buying an additional 355,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

