Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for 1.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after acquiring an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 155,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH traded up $8.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $313.99. 166,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.58.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

