HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.02

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 104005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.75. The company has a market cap of C$258.88 million and a P/E ratio of 3.02.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

