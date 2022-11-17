Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hillstream BioPharma Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of Hillstream BioPharma stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. Hillstream BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

