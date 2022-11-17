Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.275-3.405 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-0.93 EPS.

NYSE:HI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. 399,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 345.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

