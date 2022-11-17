Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.33 Billion

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. Hidigital btc has a total market capitalization of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hidigital btc has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Hidigital btc token can now be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00568103 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.10 or 0.29591575 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hidigital btc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hidigital btc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

