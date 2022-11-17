Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.6 %

Hexcel stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 400,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,616. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

