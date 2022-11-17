Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Position Boosted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Heska worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $189.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

