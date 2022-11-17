Hermez Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $518,800.88 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $150.58 million and $518,800.88 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00024697 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.13029095 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $545,431.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

