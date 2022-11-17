Hermez Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $151.03 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $151.03 million and approximately $500,424.52 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00024763 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,694.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010335 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00043171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00238777 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.15655505 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $283,951.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

