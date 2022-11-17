Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 886,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 3,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,007. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More

