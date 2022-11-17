Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.58 Per Share

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson High Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 163.50 ($1.92) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.72. The company has a market cap of £212.21 million and a P/E ratio of 568.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.64. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 137.25 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.23).
About Henderson High Income Trust
Recommended Stories
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.