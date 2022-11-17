Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.58 Per Share

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 163.50 ($1.92) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.72. The company has a market cap of £212.21 million and a P/E ratio of 568.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.64. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 137.25 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.23).

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

