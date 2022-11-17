Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $154.38

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.38 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($1.97). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 165.50 ($1.94), with a volume of 165,162 shares changing hands.

Henderson High Income Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £209.62 million and a PE ratio of 568.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 164.72.

Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 2.58 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Henderson High Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

