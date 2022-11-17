Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 8,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
NYSE HLGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,111. Heliogen has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.
In other news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 222,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $564,019.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 744,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 464,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,452 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
