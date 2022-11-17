Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 8,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Heliogen Stock Performance

NYSE HLGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,111. Heliogen has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 222,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $564,019.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 744,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 464,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,452 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heliogen by 403.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter worth $30,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heliogen by 129.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 3,079,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Heliogen by 129.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter worth $7,150,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

