HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.06

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €48.06 ($49.55) and traded as high as €52.82 ($54.45). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €52.38 ($54.00), with a volume of 328,989 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($45.36) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($69.07) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

