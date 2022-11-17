HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $37.03 million and $187.59 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

