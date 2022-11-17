Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 189,728 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189,728 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $156,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,639,480. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $222.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

