Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $66,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. 77,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

