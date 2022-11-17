Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $238.65 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 246,029 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $238,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.24. 31,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,045. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

