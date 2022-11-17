Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 425,044 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 272.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,044 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $36,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

