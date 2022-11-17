Head-To-Head Survey: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) versus Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 3.01 $13.81 million $2.19 14.76 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.24 $1.61 million $0.68 19.12

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.74% 4.93% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

