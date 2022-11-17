Head to Head Contrast: GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bogota Financial and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $29.56 million 5.34 $7.52 million $0.50 22.46 GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.79 $16.11 million N/A N/A

GrandSouth Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bogota Financial and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 21.42% 4.88% 0.80% GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.53% 1.37%

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats Bogota Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It operates through various offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, and Teaneck, as well as through a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Bogota Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

