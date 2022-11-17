Head to Head Contrast: Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) & Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Internet of People and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Global Internet of People alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Internet of People 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Global Internet of People has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Internet of People and Logiq’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Internet of People $7.41 million 15.96 -$8.40 million N/A N/A Logiq $34.65 million 0.13 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Logiq has higher revenue and earnings than Global Internet of People.

Profitability

This table compares Global Internet of People and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Internet of People N/A N/A N/A Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Global Internet of People shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Internet of People beats Logiq on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Internet of People

(Get Rating)

Global Internet of People, Inc., a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided. It also provides educational consulting, new energy investment, cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, conference, information technology, technical, business incubation, and enterprise information technology integration services, as well as manufactures lithium battery materials. The company offers its services through Shidonghui App, a mobile application; and offline through directly operated local offices and 51 local centers. Global Internet of People, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Logiq

(Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Internet of People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.