Head-To-Head Comparison: Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) vs. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Impac Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 2.60 -$64.76 million ($9.65) -1.09 Impac Mortgage $66.32 million 0.11 -$3.88 million ($1.18) -0.30

Impac Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impac Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orchid Island Capital and Impac Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orchid Island Capital presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 102.57%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 18.32% 2.02% Impac Mortgage -21.17% -683.83% -5.66%

Summary

Orchid Island Capital beats Impac Mortgage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Irvine, California.

