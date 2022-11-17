HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Up 7.0% in October

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCI traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.53. 811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $130.64.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

Insider Transactions at HCI Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

In other news, CEO Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 403,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,745 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,598 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HCI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

