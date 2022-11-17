HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 323.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

HCA traded down $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $228.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

