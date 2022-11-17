HC Wainwright Comments on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.
ATNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 330.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.