HC Wainwright Comments on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 330.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

