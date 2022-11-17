HC Wainwright Boosts Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target to $25.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIST opened at $4.53 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 15,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,584,538.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert James Wills purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,576,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,474. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.