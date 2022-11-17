HC Wainwright Boosts Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target to $25.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIST opened at $4.53 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 15,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,584,538.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert James Wills purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,576,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,474. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

