HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Biora Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Biora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,860,000. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

Featured Stories

