Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,209,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

