Hayek Kallen Investment Management Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,331 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 144,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,598. The firm has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

