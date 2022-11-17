Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.3% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

