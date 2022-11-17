Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $206,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. 259,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,365,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

