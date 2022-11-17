Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after acquiring an additional 96,814 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 302,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,923,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,112,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

HR stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.