Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 335 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 41,084 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.68 and its 200-day moving average is $213.58.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

