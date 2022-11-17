Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,826,000 after buying an additional 893,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after acquiring an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,057,000 after acquiring an additional 369,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 122.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 578,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after acquiring an additional 318,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

