Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $77,000 Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS opened at $243.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.83 and its 200-day moving average is $239.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

