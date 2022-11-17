Hartline Investment Corp Sells 332 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 255,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 511,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,908,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.35. 126,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.64. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $269.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

