Hartline Investment Corp Has $671,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 344,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,365,068. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

