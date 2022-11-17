Hartline Investment Corp Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 0.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ORLY traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $832.18. 8,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $848.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $691.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.