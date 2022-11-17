Hartline Investment Corp Has $16.92 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 958,063 shares of company stock worth $130,417,662. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $148.20. 215,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day moving average is $132.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

