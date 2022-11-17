Hartline Investment Corp Has $11.59 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,730 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International comprises approximately 1.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,813,000 after acquiring an additional 134,283 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,074,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,517,000 after buying an additional 74,569 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.79. 176,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,096. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

