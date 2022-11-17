Hartline Investment Corp Buys 2,660 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Waste Management by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.33. 29,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.16 and its 200 day moving average is $160.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.