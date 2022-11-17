Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 55,871 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 3.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $25,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $7.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.82. 103,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,643. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,372 shares of company stock valued at $49,927,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.58.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

