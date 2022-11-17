Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 2,671 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

