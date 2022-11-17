Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 414.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HARP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 132,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

