Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 414.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HARP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.
Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.20.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
