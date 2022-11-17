Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.61% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of HOG opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 334.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

